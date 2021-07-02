Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It is one of 25 hospitals in Wisconsin and 455 hospitals in the U.S. to receive this rating. It rose from three stars to five stars since the last rating. The rating system is based on 48 quality measure in five categories in mortality, patient experience, readmissions, safety of care and timeliness of care.
MMC-Ladysmith was among three hospitals to receive four stars.
"We could not be more proud," said MMC-Rice Lake Chief Administrative Officer Brad Groseth. "We always strive for excellence in everything we do. For the exceptional efforts of our team to be recognized with this five-star rating, it just reinforces our continued dedication to providing the highest quality of care to our patients and their families."
