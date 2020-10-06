Mitchell Plucar, Sr, 55, of rural Barronett, died September 30, 2020 at his home. He was born October 25, 1964 in Shell Lake, WI to Vernon and DeAnna (Ripley) Plucar and was married in Shell Lake on December 12, 1991 to Tami Robin.
Mitch was a 'one of a kind', caring, loving, giving to no end. He is at rest now, riding a Harley, fishing with family, and playing cribbage with uncle Kermit, and his father (did you say a Dozen????)
He is survived by his wife, Tami; sons, Mitchell Plucar Jr., Bobby (Liz) Plucar; sisters, Kathy (Dan) Friess, Sally (Charlie) Wiesner, Deanna (Howie) Hargraves; brother, Mike (Jane) Roy; step-daughter, Erica Howell; grandchildren, Dylan Plucar, Kia "Cucumber" Plucar, Gabriella, Fabiano, Lilly; and many other family and friends. Mitch was preceded in death by his mother, DeAnna (Ripley) Plucar; father, Vernon Plucar; brother, Vernon Plucar Jr.; and sister, Karla Roy.
Tami says "I want to try and express my deepest thank you, for everyone's prayers and well wishes throughout this two-year journey we have been on with Mitch. I cannot describe the pain of losing him to this cancer. Anyone who had the privilege to know him and be part of our lives was truly blessed. My heartfelt thank you, and much love to you all."
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Barronett Civic Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All who knew him are welcome to attend.
"It's called a Celebration for a reason; that's how Mitch viewed each day."
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
