Mildred Sevals was born on February 14, 1923 in Ridgeland and passed away peacefully at the age of 97, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake on December 30, 2020.
She was a graduate of Prairie Farm High School, attended Eau Claire Business School and was a longtime employee of the Barron County Highway Office for 29 years. She also served several years as an election supervisor for Barron County. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Barron. Mildred loved traveling with family and friends, playing games on the computer and playing cards and board games with loved ones. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Vicki Hover, Linda (Dan) Pond, Jim (Carol) Sevals, Steve (Rita) Sevals, Teresa (Steve Grabow) Christiansen and Renee (Corey) Nelson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Sevals; 34 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A. Sevals; son, Thomas Sevals; three brothers and one sister; sons-in-law, Dick Kirkwood, Roger Hover, Carl Christiansen and Brent Laursen.
The family would like to thank the staff and care givers at Dove Healthcare of Barron where she lived for seven years; and the staff and caregivers at Cambridge Senior Living where she lived for one year. Also, thank you to the Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their loving care.
Services for Mildred Sevals will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron.
Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
