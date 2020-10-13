Michelle Bearhart, 51, of Maple Plain died Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home. She was born September 18, 1969 in Cumberland to Johnny and Grace (Merrill) Bearhart.
She is survived by her daughter, Tasia Lemieux; son, Justin Lemieux; twin brother, Michael Bearhart; sister, Jeanne Awonohopay; half brother, BahWahSung; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lemieux III; parents, Johnny Sr. and Grace Bearhart; brothers, Louis Bearheart, Curtis Bearhart, and Johnny Jr.; and baby boy, Bearhart.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Maple Plain Tribal Center with Vince Merrill officiating. Burial was in Maple Plain Reservation Cemetery. Pallbearers were Isaac Merrill, Tyrone Awonohopay, Trevor Treacy-Lugo, Colten Begay, Nick Bearhart, and Elijah Eagleman. Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Awonohopay Jr., Charles Sam, Michael Bearhart, Lori Funmaker, Robert Lemieux Jr., Aimee Whitebear, and Amanda Awonohopay. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
