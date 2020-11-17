Meredith Birkett, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI died Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
She was born on October 10, 1942 in St. Paul, MN to Lambert and June (Reynolds) Lindstrom. Meredith graduated from the Cameron High School in 1961. She was married to Myron Coleman in August 1966 and later divorced, she then was married to Robert Birkett in 1993 and he preceded her in death.
She enjoyed fishing, reading, playing her accordion and guitar, and going out for meals and coffee at Maxine’s Restaurant in Rice Lake.
She is survived by a son, David Lindstrom of Haugen, WI; a daughter, Dianne Coleman of Rice Lake; four grandchildren, Amanda Nixon, April Leaf, Kyle Paulson and Kory Paulson; three great grandchildren, two sisters, Kathleen Kelly of Woodbury, MN and Barbara Moser of Barron; three brothers, William Lindstrom of Burnsville, MN, Richard (Brenda) Lindstrom of Barron, WI and Kenneth Lindstrom of Barron, WI; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lambert Lindstrom and June Hazen; husbands, Myron Coleman and Bob Birkett; a sister, Kathryn Silvers.
A private family funeral service was held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.