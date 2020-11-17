Melody Campbell, age 73, of Cameron, WI died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake, WI.
She was born on August 13, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to Eugene and Cecilia (Lemmer) Palmer. Melody graduated from High School in Milwaukee and then graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire in Electronics. She was married to John Campbell on August 9, 2008 in Cameron. Melody worked for Rockwell Industries in Ladysmith, WI for many years. She loved to hunt, fish, boat, four-wheeling and lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband, John Campbell of Cameron; two sons, Mike (Shari) Konkol of Seymour, WI and Al (Jaylynn) Konkol of Avoca, WI; two stepchildren, Matthew (Mandy) Campbell of Frenchtown, Montana and Audrey (Vincent) Williams of Frederick, Colorado; five grandchildren; a sister, Maria Wilms of Westfield, WI; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Cecilia Palmer; and a brother, Joey.
A private family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Jon Tillung officiating, interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
