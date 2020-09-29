Mel Landwehr, died peacefully at his home on the lake in Birchwood, WI on September 21, 2020.
Mel was born in Elgin IL. in 1940 and graduated from Elgin High School in 1958.
He worked at Knowles Electronics in Elgin, IL from 1972 to 1992.
Mel moved to Birchwood in 1996 and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling and spending time with his wonderful friends and neighbors.
Mel was very proud of his 1991 trophy deer kill using a compound bow. The 22-point non-typical whitetail buck field dressed at 240 pounds and scored 201 1/8 Boone and Crockett and Pope and Young.
A celebration of Mel’s life and open house is scheduled for October 10th at his home from noon to 10:00 p.m. located at: 2940 Lakeshore Drive in Birchwood.
We would like to thank the terrific loving staff from Home Sweet Home Caregivers in Rice Lake and the Aging and Disability Resource Centers in Barron and Washburn County’s for all of their care and support during Mel’s battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson Disease.
