TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MORRISON SHERBURNE
WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN LE SUEUR RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND,
EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH,
LE SUEUR, LITTLE FALLS, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
In a nonconference matchup Saturday in Rice Lake the Warrior softball team was upended 6-2 by Somerset.
The Spartans pushed across three runs in the top of the first inning to build a lead. Rice Lake had single tallies in the first and fifth innings that had made it a 4-2 ball game, but Somerset added two more in the seventh for the final margin.
