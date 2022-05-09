In a nonconference matchup Saturday in Rice Lake the Warrior softball team was upended 6-2 by Somerset.

The Spartans pushed across three runs in the top of the first inning to build a lead. Rice Lake had single tallies in the first and fifth innings that had made it a 4-2 ball game, but Somerset added two more in the seventh for the final margin.



