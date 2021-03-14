A pop-up thrift shop is opening Friday at Cedar Mall as a joint effort by two animal rescue groups. Little Red Barn Dog Rescue and Here to the Rescue, a trap-neuter-return cat group, are teaming up with the new venture.
Run by volunteers from both groups, the thrift store will have all the usual items — clothing, footwear, housewares, books, toys and more — and a food pantry for cats and dogs. With no paid staff, 100% of sales will go to the groups that are seeing an increasing number of dogs and cats.
Little Red Barn Dog Rescue founder Maureen Mlejnek said, "We've gotten to meet a lot of our Facebook supporters who have brought in donations."
She thanks those who have already given donations of items, and she encourages giving on a regular basis so they can continue to help meet the needs of dogs and cats in the area. Mlejnek said already this year they have rescued 49 dogs, up from 12 by this time last year.
A corner of the shop, which is across from Beauty and the Beast Hair Salon, features items handmade by supporters. On shelves now are gnomes in two sizes made by supporter Mark Larson. The shop also has merchandise to raise awareness for both causes. This includes T-shirts, hoodies, hats and face masks.
Shop hours in March will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday. They are hoping to extend those hours more in April, as more donations come in and volunteers offer to help.
"We are excited to have them here and help them raise money for their cause," said Marie Nett, mall manager.
To make arrangements to drop off donations, or for more information, email littleredbarndogrescue@gmail.com or heretotherescue@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.