Maurine Sylvia McClaine, 96, of Cumberland died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at United Pioneer Home. She was born October 16, 1924 in Rice Lake to Albert and Laura (Matton) Nelson.
She was married in San Antonio, TX on January 30, 1945 to Orville Mc Claine who preceded her in death on June 28, 1978.
Maurine worked for 3M for 21 years. Maurine had many talents and skills such as baking wonderful pies and breads, and tinting family black and white photos with oils. She could also be found in her garden tending her berries, apple trees and bluebird houses. Maurine will be deeply missed and loved by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Duane) Hejny of Balsam Lake; grandson, Dr. Justin (Amy) Hejny of Lake Elmo, MN; great grandchildren: Tilia and Anze Hejny; sister, Carol (Tony) Asp of Turtle Lake; and many other family and friends. Maurine was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; son, Gary McClaine; sisters: Elaine McClaine, Wanda Flesch, and Arlene Waite; and brothers: Orville Nelson and LeRoy Nelson.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
