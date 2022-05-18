Math and Literacy Night at Rice Lake Middle School

Cheyenne Mathews reads to Tippy, a dog owned by Sasha Glessing, at Math and Literacy Night. Nature's Edge Therapy Center coordinated the dog's visit.

 Photo sumbitted

More than 150 students and their families participated in Math and Literacy Night at Rice Lake Middle School on May 12.

According to Kasey Bergman, RLMS literacy coach, "The Math and Literacy Task Force plans the event all year long in preparation for the big day."

