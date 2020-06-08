Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL LIFT UP FROM THE SOUTH AND TRACK THROUGH THE AREA TUESDAY, BRINGING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN. AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BEFORE PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF ON WEDNESDAY. SOME LOCALIZED AREAS MAY SEE 4 INCHES OR MORE OF RAIN, ESPECIALLY WHERE ANY THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN MINNESOTA, FREEBORN, GOODHUE AND STEELE. IN WISCONSIN, BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE, RUSK AND ST. CROIX. * FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * HEAVY RAIN WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE POSSIBLE. * THIS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SMALL CREEKS AND STREAM MAY RISE QUICKLY, AND FLOODING MAY ALSO OCCUR IN URBAN AREAS. &&