Mary Madge “Midge” Vaudreuil, a long-time resident of Rice Lake, WI, and Grants Pass, Oregon, died on June 1, 2020, in Spokane,WA. She had been hospitalized for the past three weeks with lunissues due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Midge was determined and tough all through life, but eventually her system stopped.
At the time of her death, as in life, she was with people she loved — her daughter Stephanie, and her grandchildren Tanner and Megan.
Midge was born on June 18, 1949, and grew up in Rice Lake. She was raised by two loving parents, Dr. William F. and Marge Vaudreuil, with her two brothers, Steve and John. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1967 in what she always claimed “was the best class RLHS ever had.”
She married Steve Williams in 1968, and they had two lovely daughters — Stephanie and Alison. Alison died in 2017. Stephanie graduated from Gonzaga Law School, and is a tenacious Public Defender in Spokane.
Midge was tiny, but in the words of a dear friend “her spirit was much greater than her stature!” She graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1978, and the family moved to Grants Pass. As a single mother, Midge raised Ali and Stephanie while also getting her Masters from the University of Oregon.
Midge taught Special Education in Southern Oregon for many years and retired in 2013 from the Three Rivers School District as the Special Education Coordinator. She was a leader and fierce advocate in Special Education for over 30 years, and her work changed the lives of many children. In 2018 she moved to Spokane to be with Stephanie, and Midge’s two grandchildren.
While far too short, Midge lived a full life. She raised two wonderful daughters; she got her MA from the University of Oregon; and she was a leader in Special Education in Southern Oregon. And Midge loved adventure — flying airplanes, fishing and camping on beaches in Mexico, and navigating the Lower Rogue River as a guide during summers. Midge got to see her two grandchildren grow to be special adults, marry, and have two great-grandchildren for her to cuddle; and she made friends everywhere. By any measure, Midge’s was a life well-lived.
Donations in Midge’s memory may be made to SpokAnimal, 710 N Napa St., Spokane WA 99202 (https://www.spokanimal.org/mission.php), an organization dedicated to the placement, protection, and health of animals.
