Mary Jane Glaubitz, age 90, of Prescott, WI, died January 8, 2021 at Regina Senior Living, in Hastings, MN. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at VA National Cemetery, Fort Snelling, MN.
Mary was born October 18, 1930, to Oscar and Victoria (Clemens) Peterson in Beaver Township, Polk County, WI. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1948. She married Manley (Ed) Glaubitz at Center City, MN on June 26, 1948, and they had two children, Christel and Joseph.
During her husband's career, Mary lived in many states in the U.S. and in England. She was active in community organizations, serving as President of the Women of the Chapel, Suffolk County AFB, NY, on PTA boards at several bases, a Girl Scout leader and Sunday School teacher.
Mary attended Minneapolis School of Business and was the office manager at Industrial Electric Company in Minneapolis for 17 years. She retired in 1993, moved to Rice Lake WI in 1997 and to Prescott in 2016.
She is survived by her husband, Manley; daughter, Christel (Ron) Stanke of Prescott, WI; son, Joseph Glaubitz of Johnston, IA; five granddaughters: Kelly (Brad) Hallmark of Cedarburg, WI, Jennifer (James) Rohl of Prescott, WI, Sara (Randy) Stenger of Hastings, MN, Carrie Glaubitz of Rochester, MN and Katie (Taylor) Price of Le Sueur, MN; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Victoria Peterson; sisters: Elaine, Shirley, Betty, Annabelle, baby sister Laura Ann; and a brother, Merlin.
Condolences may be directed to Mary’s family, or to: The family of Mary Glaubitz, O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 1339 Orrin Rd., Prescott, WI 54021.
Arrangements are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of Prescott, WI (715) 262-5404.
