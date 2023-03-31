Mary Ellen (Lucas) Fisher, Age 82, of Rice Lake, WI, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 29, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Andrew and Margaret (Jackson) Lucas. Mary Ellen graduated as valedictorian from Cadott High School in 1958. After high school, she began studies at Wisconsin State University at Eau Claire. She received a BA degree with a major in English. Mary Ellen accepted a teaching position at Whitehall High School, and it was there she met Bob Fisher. They were married in 1970. Mary Ellen completed a master’s degree program at UW-Stout and accepted a position at Rice Lake High School as a guidance counselor. She continued in that position until her retirement in 2001.  

