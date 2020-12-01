Mary Ann Walsh, age 80, passed away at Spooner Health in Spooner, Wisconsin on November 24, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary Ann was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 8, 1940 to John P. Strobel and Helene “Lol” (McFall) Strobel. She grew up in Maywood, Illinois.
Mary Ann graduated from Mundelein College in Chicago, Illinois in 1962, with a double bachelor’s degree in education and Spanish. On June 20, 1964, she married the love of her life, Pat Walsh. She and Pat moved to Downers Grove, Illinois where they raised their family. Upon retirement in 1998, they moved to Long Lake, Wisconsin where they enjoyed spending time with family.
Mary Ann was a devout Catholic with a strong child-like faith, sharing God’s love with everyone. She was an openhearted, enthusiastic, welcoming woman who loved and treasured spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed nature, birdwatching, bible studies, bridge-clubs, and book clubs.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Walsh and her brother, James (Sarah) Strobel and sister-in-law Jean Strobel.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Pat; sons, Pat (Jeanne) Walsh; and Daniel (Cynthia Kyle) Walsh. Brothers, Jack (Katie) Strobel and Daniel Strobel; and sister, Helene (Todd Foxx) Strobel. Grandchildren, Nate (Katie) Walsh, Emily (Trenten) Holub, Megan (Noah Liddle) Walsh, Allison (Cody Dressen) Walsh, Mackenzie Walsh, Kylie (Nick Brettschneider) Walsh, and Caitlyn Walsh. Great-grandchildren, Parker Holub, Ella Holub, and Najiah Mosley. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to the staff at Spooner Health for their care and love during Mary Ann’s final days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences for Mary Ann’s family may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.