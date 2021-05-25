Marshfield Medical Center supports Free Clinic

On May 14, Chief Administrative Officer Brad Groseth of Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake presented representatives of the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic with a $1,000 check on behalf of Marshfield Clinic Health System. The Free Clinic serves residents who don’t have affordable health insurance and have low income. Providers focus on primary care, limited preventive care and chronic disease management.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.