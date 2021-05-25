Marshfield Medical Center supports Free Clinic

Pictured, from left, are Chief Administrative Officer Brad Groseth, Clinic Director Mike Farrell, RN; clinic board President Clare Janty, PA-C; and Mark Nymo, MD, board member.

 Photo submitted

On May 14, Chief Administrative Officer Brad Groseth of Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake presented representatives of the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic with a $1,000 check on behalf of Marshfield Clinic Health System. The Free Clinic serves residents who don’t have affordable health insurance and have low income. Providers focus on primary care, limited preventive care and chronic disease management.

