Marla Renae Hall

Marla Hall, age 80, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin and formerly of Cameron passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer. Born December 22, 1939 in Cameron, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Gladys (Hafele) Bayer. She graduated from Cameron High School in 1958. Marla married Charles Hall from Shell Lake on April 30, 1960. They moved to Cameron and raised eight children. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cameron where she was active in Ladies Aide and was the Superintendent of Sunday School. She was an avid quilter, knitter and enjoyed cooking. She undoubtedly made the best cinnamon rolls in the world. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
Marla was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; and her brother, Roland Bayer. She is survived by her children, Roland (Joan), Charlene, Thomas (Geri), Joel (Chris), Chari, Charla (Steven), David (Cara) and Mark (Hollie) along with 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Emma Hall; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
We celebrated Marla’s life at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral home in Cameron on Tuesday, September 15. A private family service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Rev. Tylan Dalrymple officiating and interment following in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron. We ask all that attend to please wear a mask. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
