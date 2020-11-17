Marjorie Porath died peacefully at her home in Yucca Valley, CA, on November 13, 2020. Marjorie was born March 11, 1932, in Barron, WI, the fifth of seven children born to Pearl and Howard Buck. She graduated from Cameron High School in 1949, and in 1950 married Roger Porath of Rice Lake, WI.
Marjorie lived in California most of her life, and enjoyed travel, painting, crafts, and especially loved to ride ATV's.
She loved children, and for many years provided child care services in her home.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Roger Porath, and their three children, Don (Judy) Porath of Twenty Nine Palms, CA, Dale (Kim) Porath of Los Angeles, CA, and Kathy Porath of Atlanta, GA. She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three generations of nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by three sisters, Doris Ward, Bozeman, MT, Ethel Kruger, Cameron, WI, and Barbara Hanley, Tucson AZ. Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Clyde Buck, Geneva Bartlett, and Howard Buck, Jr. She will be missed. A private family service will be held at a later date.
