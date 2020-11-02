Marilyn Lee, 86, of Menomonie, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born on July 13, 1934, in Cumberland. She attended Rice Lake High School. She worked as a bank teller in Menomonie for many years. In 1953, she married Jacob Lee. Jake, who died in 2009, was the love of Marilyn’s life and the family knows she is thrilled to be with him again. One of her wishes was that their remains be buried together, which the family is pleased to honor.
Marilyn, a classic extrovert, loved to downhill ski, enjoyed dining out, making lefse with her family, traveling and was a devoted member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She volunteered for many years both at her church and the Menomonie hospital gift shop.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Jeffrey Lee, of Menomonie, and Karen Lee, of Boyceville; and her grandsons, Ryan Veith, of Menomonie, Andrew Veith, of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Jacob R. Lee, of Milwaukee.
The family wishes to thank The Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice for their fantastic care as Marilyn battled PLS, an upper motor neuron disease. This affected her hands and arms and eventually her whole body.
A private family service and burial were held on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Wayside Cemetery in Barron. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
