Marilyn Kohler, 72, died unexpectedly on May 29, 2020 at her home in Worland, Wyoming. She was born on January 16, 1948 to Mary Nikolai Jaecks and Norman Emil Jaecks in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1966 and went on to study Arts and Textiles at UW-Stout in Menomonie, WI. On August 31, 1968 she married John Kohler in Rice Lake, WI . After 20+ years, they divorced yet continued to celebrate holidays together as a family and enjoy their grandchildren as the family grew.
Marilyn spent most of her adult life raising her family in the Rice Lake, Cameron and New Auburn, WI areas before relocating to Worley, Idaho in 2011 to help her sister-in-law, Theresa during her battle with cancer and remained there to be close to her brother, Bryan and her son, Matthew when he moved to the area. In April 2019, Marilyn relocated to Worland, WY to be near her daughter Patricia and family.
Marilyn was an exceptional seamstress and spent many years working for a bridal shop in Rice Lake doing alterations. She was an avid rock hound and loved crafting including scrapbooking, card making, knitting, crocheting and had recently begun painting again. Her handmade gifts were always the most cherished presents under the Christmas tree each year. Throughout her life, she always had a deep love for animals which included raising and showing rabbits and sheep with her family. She passed along her love for animals to her children and grandchildren.
While living in Idaho, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting baby hats and booties for local hospitals to give to newborn babies. Marilyn had recently joined the Worland Elks Lodge where she found great joy being a volunteer who helped with the Friday Diaper Bank program to support young mothers in the area.
Marilyn is survived by her five children, Stephanie (Kevin) Riegelman, Red Wing, MN; John (Therese) Kohler, Herndon, VA; Patricia (Erik) Andersen, Worland, WY; Joseph Kohler, Rogue Bluff, ME and Matthew (Beth Young) Kohler, Spokane, WA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Tyler (Kaydee) Riegelman, Derek (Chris) Riegelman, Jack Kohler, Renee Kohler, Chase (Ayla Newman-Wahlert) Andersen, Sawyer Andersen, Talon Andersen, Caden Andersen and Aurora Kohler along with two great-grandchildren and one sister, Pamela (Steve) Hecht of Calumet MI. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, condolence messages to be shared with the family can be mailed to Steph Riegelman, 1806 W. 7th Street, Red Wing, MN 55066. Arrangements have been entrusted to Veile Mortuary in Worland, Wyoming.
