Marguerite Anderson, 84, of Cumberland died peacefully on August 7, 2020 at the Cumberland Care and Rehab. She was born August 22, 1935 in Barron, to Bennie & Kate (Johnson) Gillett. She was married to Florin Anderson on December 18, 1954. Together they farmed the family farm and raised their four children. Marguerite was an active member of First Lutheran Church, involved in circle groups and kitchen events. Her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Marguerite loved to attend her grandchildren's events and the road trips that entailed. She was proud of her beautiful garden where she worked so hard and enjoyed so much. Marguerite enjoyed many trips with her sister Marie, niece Jolene, cousin Carol and great-nieces, Lia and Kiara. She greatly enjoyed traveling and the many laughs through all of her trips and adventures. She also looked forward to the annual family Canadian fishing trip, where she even had a special area on the lake named after her (Grannys).
She is survived by her four children; Cheryl Lehmann, Larry (Linda) Anderson, Lori (Andy) Stuntz all of Cumberland, Sherri (Jeff) Gunderson of Shawano, WI; eight grandchildren, Aaron (Erin) Lehmann, Heidi (Cary) Diesterhaft, Dustin (Samantha) Anderson, Devon (Aimee) Anderson, Jason (Rachael) Stuntz, Brandon (Jenna) Stuntz, Michelle (Eric) Zoellner, Cody (Amanda) Gunderson. 13 great-grandchildren, DaShaun, Miles, Charlie, Hunter, Cooper, Eloise, Baker, Scarlett, Sawyer, Nevaeh, Collin, Elliot & Wyatt; her sister Marie Anderson of Rice Lake; brother, Eugene (Darlene) Gillett of Cudahy; nieces, nephews, dear friends and her longtime card partner, Anita.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Florin November 1990; son-in-law, Gary Lehmann, September 2016 and sister, Helen Fettig, November 2018.
A private family funeral service will take place at First Lutheran Church in Cumberland officiated by Pastor Tim Schmidt and with burial to follow next to her husband, Florin at Lakeside Cemetery in Cumberland. Encouragement and condolences are welcomed.
