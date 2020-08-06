Margaret Capes, 72, of Cumberland died, July 30, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield. She was born September 9, 1947 in Durand, WI to Lavern and Mary (Bauer) Schafer.
She attended Chippewa Valley Technical College at Eau Claire. After graduation she took a job for the Minnesota State Department. Marge married Thomas Capes in 1970 and moved to North Dakota. She became the church bookkeeper and secretary for St. Michael Church in Grand Forks. After her divorce, Marge moved back to Cumberland and got a job at WITC at the district office in Shell Lake for 28 years. She was the personal assistant for the nursing and grant writing departments.
Marge loved spending time with her family playing cards and board games, doing nightly crossword puzzles, and painting wooden figures. She did beautiful needlework, and sewed baby clutch balls. Marge enjoyed the TV Land Channel and would watch endless reruns of "Gunsmoke" and "I Love Lucy."
She was an active member of the St. Anthony Church serving as a Eucharistic minister, Mass assistant, sang in the choir and was co-coordinator, with her sister Ruth, organizing the Catholic Mass at Cumberland Care and Rehab so the residents could attend services. She served on the election board as an election inspector for the city of Cumberland for many years. Marge especially enjoyed the job of delivering election-ballots to the nursing home residents so they could vote.
She is survived by her son, Philip Capes; sister, Ruth Schafer; half sister, Jean Erlewine; step-siblings, Nancy (Charlie) Zappa, Jackie (Terry) Manke, Dick (Cheryl) De Dominces; step-mother, Ella Schafer; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lavern and Mary Schafer; and sister, Bernice Schafer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Anthony Church. Burial will be in Eau Galle Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.