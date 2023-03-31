Marcia J. Walhovd, 80, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.

Marcia was born on August 2, 1942 to Clarence and Helen (Sage) Eddy in                                                    Waukegan, IL. She graduated in 1960 from Central High School-West Allis, WI. She graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1989 for Financial Services Assistant. she loved growing flowers and being around her grandchildren.

