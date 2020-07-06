Man pulled from water

A man was pulled from the Red Cedar River just below the Rice Lake dam on July 6.

 Photo by Ryan OConnell

Rescuers pulled a man from the Red Cedar River below the Rice Lake dam on Monday, July 6. 

Law enforcement, EMS and the Rice Lake Fire Department responded to the scene at around 2:40 p.m. after a report of a possible drowning.

At the scene, a woman in the water helped bring the man to emergency workers, who pulled him out. 

The man was administered oxygen and was able to walk up a set of steps to leave the river bank. 

This story will be updated.

