A man who had been unsuccessful in initiating two police chases early on May 13 later died after his car entered a ditch south of Frederic, and he was ejected as it rolled several times, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office press release.
The release states that a St. Croix Falls police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations at 2:36 a.m. in the city of St. Croix Falls.
The driver failed to stop, and police followed the vehicle for about 6 miles on Hwy. 87 before discontinuing the chase.
About 10 minutes later, a Polk County Sheriff's Deputy observed a vehicle stopped on Hwy. N, west of Hwy. 35, that was in the west bound travel lane, but facing east, according to the release. The driver appeared to be waving his hands to get the deputy's attention. The deputy began to approach the vehicle, and the driver took off.
The vehicle appeared to be the same that had fled the St. Croix Falls officer and a decision was made not to pursue the vehicle, the release states.
About 50 minutes after that, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 35, south of Frederic. Upon arrival, it was determined this was the same vehicle that had fled the St. Croix Falls officer and the Polk County deputy.
The release states that it appeared that the northbound vehicle had crossed left of the center line while approaching a curve and impacted the guard rail just south of the intersection. The vehicle continued off the guardrail, still traveling north, before entering the ditch and rolling.
The driver was ejected after the vehicle rolled several times. It travelled approximately 1,500 feet from where it struck the guardrail. The driver died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, and the name of the driver will be released at a later date, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
