A Stone Lake man was killed in a logging accident west of Barron yesterday after becoming pinned between the cab and the engine compartment of a log skidding machine.
Nathan P. Hecker, 56, was repairing a piece of equipment on the log skidder when he became trapped, according to a Barron County Sheriff's Department press release.
The Barron County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:45 p.m. on March 23. It occurred in a parcel of woods knocked over during a 2019 blowdown storm near Hwy. 8 and Hwy. TT, according to the release.
Hecker died at the scene.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department, Mayo Ambulance, Barron Fire Department, First Responders, Life Link Helicopter and the Barron County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.