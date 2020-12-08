Lynn Schilke, age 59, of Rice Lake, WI, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
He was born on August 14, 1961 in Barron, WI to Edward and Malinda (Cordes) Schilke. Lynn graduated from the Barron High School and then attended Technical College. He worked for Anderson Windows for many years.
He is survived by a daughter, Shawna Sharpley of Rice Lake; five grandchildren; siblings, Lee (Cecilia) Schilke of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Loris (Randy) Ostenson of Clayton, WI, Larry Schilke of Barron, and Lyle Schilke of Manchester, New Hampshire; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Schilke; his parents, Edward and Malinda Schilke.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
