Lynn Fowler age 61, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Lynn was born on June 23, 1959 to Gerald and Theresa Faber and was raised in Bartlett, Illinois. She graduated from Elgin High School, earned her Associates Degree in Business from Elgin Community College, and her Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana. She then passed the Illinois CPA exam and worked several years in private industry.
Lynn married Craig Fowler on August 21, 1982. On November 9, 1988 they were blessed with their first son, Carlton. On April 22, 1992 God smiled on Lynn and Craig again with the birth of their second son, Andrew. While living in Illinois Lynn was active in her church and several civic organizations.
In 1998 Lynn and her family moved to Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Lynn is a past president of the Fortnightly Club, past president of the Rice Lake chapter of PEO (an organization she had a very special fondness for), past council member of Grace Episcopal Church and past member of the Episcopal Diocese Executive Council. Lynn had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing in her church and with the Red Cedar Choir. She was active in and supported local theatre and musical productions.
Family was first and foremost with Lynn and she loved spending time with them. She also loved kayaking in the summertime and snowshoeing in the winter. She was an avid reader and always looked forward to attending the neighborhood book club.
Lynn worked at the Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy, Moongate Boutique in Rice Lake, and was an election judge for the city of Rice Lake. Her smile, infectious laugh, and positive attitude touched many lives throughout her community.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Craig; her sons, Carlton of Eau Claire, WI and Andrew of Ft. Meyers, FL.; her father, Gerald; her sisters, Cheryl (Jorge) Phillips, Sandra (Phil) Pliskin; Susan (Ron) Johnson all of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Faber.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Grace Episcopal Church in Rice Lake, with the Very Reverend Father Scott Kirby officiating. A public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lynn’s scholarship fund at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) Foundation in Rice Lake, WI.
Lynn’s family wishes to express their gratitude to her healthcare team including the oncology department at Marshfield Clinic; the Lakeview Hospital staff including the emergency room, imaging, second floor healthcare team, and hospice.
