The threat of coronavirus isn’t preventing Barron County’s school districts from getting hundreds of packed lunches and breakfasts into the stomachs of their students.
Bus drivers helped deliver 196 lunches and 196 next-day breakfasts on Monday to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser students. Prairie Farm is also going door-to-door with its meal service. District Administrator Tom Rich said that buses, two vans and a car delivered 400 meals on Monday, with each student receiving a lunch and a breakfast.
Rice Lake is doing food pick-ups on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and handed out 1,500 meals this Monday. Each student received two breakfasts and two lunches. The district’s three pick-up locations are Haugen Elementary, Tainter Elementary and Rice Lake High School.
Callie Hackel, food service director for Rice Lake’s schools, said employees were happy to be able to help families during this time and expects the number of participating students to rise as the COVID-19 response moves forward.
Turtle Lake is also doing pick-ups, and students received meat and cheese on a whole wheat bun, apple sauce, veggies and milk for lunch on Monday.
Cumberland students received a cheeseburger, potato wedges, beans, grapes and milk for lunch, and muffins, string cheese, an apple and grape juice for breakfast. Workers packed over 300 lunches for Monday and are expecting that number to rise.
Barron School District is doing weekly food pickups on Wednesdays, March 25 and April 1. Students will be given an amount of food based on their family’s needs in a food pantry-type setting.
School district menus adhere to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer meal programs that provide nutritious meals after the regular school year ends, including two servings of milk per day.
Students can still sign up to participate in their school district’s program.
• Barron: 715-537-5612, Ext. 123
• Cameron: 715-458-5821
• Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 715-924-2226, Ext. 2057
• Cumberland: 715-822-5121, Ext. 431
• Rice Lake: 715-234-2181, Ext. 5184
• Prairie Farm: 715-455-1861
• Turtle Lake: 715-986-4470, Ext. 2010
