Lucille Bonkoski, 89, of Clear Lake, WI died on September 5, 2020 after suffering from a stroke at home. Lucille was born on March 25, 1931 in Brown County, MN to Martin and Grace Klingenberg. She had ten siblings including a twin sister. She attended Morgan High School and also graduated from Mankato Commercial College. Lucille met her husband Lyle at the Kato Ballroom in Mankato in 1949. They were married on October 14, 1950 and had seven children. In 1964 the family moved to Chetek, WI where they were dairy farmers for 13 years. In 1977 they moved to the Amery area where Lucille worked at Danielson’s Drug Store for a short time. She also worked at Electrocraft and New Richmond Industries. Lucille enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, mowing her lawn and the Minnesota Vikings. She was a devoted listener and supporter of the local WPCA radio station that gave her hours of enjoyment. Lucille will be remembered for her love of dancing, playing 500 with friends and listening to her CD’s of Daniel O’Donnell. Lucille is survived by her children, Ed (Ellen) of Placentia, California; Sandy (Ron) Fisher of Rice Lake, WI; Brian (Becky) of Springbrook, WI; Carol (Keith) Zygowicz, and Duane (Donna) of Amery and her sister Ella Derickson of Lamberton, MN. Lucille is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lyle and sons, Wesley and Marlin and a granddaughter Tracey. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Pastor Barry Schaefer will officiate at a private family service following the visitation. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Bonkoski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
