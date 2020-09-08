Louise Olson, age 73 of Chetek, passed away peacefully in her home on August 29th, surrounded by her family. Louise was born October 2nd, 1946 to William and Eleanor (Lindblad) Nichols of Chetek.
After graduating from Chetek High School, Louise moved to Chicago, Ill for a few years where she worked for Nielson TV Ratings and did freelance modeling. Louise moved back to the Chetek area in 1967 where she worked for the Chetek School District and Jacobson Dentistry. She met her future husband Alan H. Olson and they were married on October 18th, 1969. For many years, Louise was a proud and dedicated stay at home mom who lovingly raised three children. Louise went to work outside the home in 1983 at Quanex in Rice Lake, WI as an Engineering Systems Coordinator and worked there until her retirement in 2014.
Louise had many passions in life, foremost being a dedicated wife and mother but she was also an avid cook, baker and gardener. She loved making and planning meals for family and friends as well as growing beautiful flowers and vegetables. She led by example and had a humble yet prominent influence over those who knew and loved her.
Louise is survived by her husband Alan H. Olson; Chetek, three children, Chris (Tammy) Olson, Elkhart IN, Carrie Olson-Ward, Bozeman, MT, Brent (Ashlea) Olson, Chetek WI; nine siblings, Anne Goodremote-Cameron, WI, Emilie Wanders-Chetek, WI, William Nichols Jr. (Lois Ristow)-Altoona, Linda(Joe) Gryz- Rockford, IL, Larry (Pat) Nichols-Chetek, WI, Fred (Hilary) Nichols Chetek, WI; Patty Richardson-Melbourne, FL, Sandra (Steve) Maxwell-Melbourne, FL, David (Sherrie) Nichols New Auburn, WI; eight grandchildren, Ericka Olson, Hunter Olson, Alexis Olson, Dresden Dunmire, Nela Ward, Cole Olson, Cade Olson and Samantha Root; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, William Nichols and Eleanor Nichols.
Visitation was held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home. A private family service was held the following day. Louise was laid to rest at the Lake View Cemetery in Chetek.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.