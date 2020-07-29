Lorraine Juza, age 88, of Haugen, WI died peacefully on July 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters and family.
Lorraine was born on September 21, 1931 in Rice Lake, WI to Frank and Christina (Havel) Mlejnek. She was married to Thomas Juza on December 6, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI. Lorraine was a bookkeeper and then became a wonderful mother and homemaker taking care of her daughters and her home. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing, traveling, watching baseball and the outdoors.
She is survived by seven beautiful daughters, Linda and Bob Nelson, Cindy and Donn Thomas, Karen and Tim Bernard, Christine and Dan Haun, Mary and Dean King, Jeanie Crotteau and Bob Ellis & Sandra and Rick Timmers; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd Mlejnek; many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Juza; two sons-in-law, Dave Marshall and Bob Crotteau; a grandson, Joe Crotteau; five sisters and five brothers.
A private family graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI, with Father Dave Oberts officiating. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
