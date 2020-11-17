Loretta Koski, 77, of Cumberland passed, November 6, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland. She was born December 30, 1942 in Evergreen Park, IL to Mike and Loretta (Klos) Kabakovich. Loretta graduated from Argo Community High School in IL and worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, IL as a CNA. She met and married Ernest Koski in Chicago; and in 1988, they moved from Chicago to Cumberland.
She enjoyed watching and shopping from QVC and HSN. Loretta loved collecting butterflies, angels, all things Peanuts, and watching the Packers. She cherished time spent talking on the phone with family and friends. She had a huge heart; her love could be felt by all who had the honor of knowing her. Loretta will be greatly missed.
She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Ruthenberg; bonus kiddo, Jeffrey Kallsen; grandson, Justin Joseph (Carissa Steiner) Ruthenberg; great grandson, Alek John (Katrina Hanson); great grand daughters, Madeline (Cady Smith) and Vianna (Justin Ruthenberg); niece, Kimberly Putz; many family and friends. She is now reunited in heaven with her mom, Loretta Goodwin, her father, Michael Kabakovich; her brothers: George and Mike Kabakovich; sister, Linda Scehovic; and her husband, Ernest Koski.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Tom Thompson officiating. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.