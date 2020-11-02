Loran Edward Barta, age 93, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake.
Loran was born on May 30, 1927 at the Lakeside Methodist Hospital in Rice Lake to Edward and Julia (Amundson) Barta. He went to the Walt Whitman Grade School grades 1-8, and graduated from Cameron High School in 1945, with a class of 27. Loran met his wife, Ruth Knutson at the Rainbow Gardens Roller Rink and they married June 2, 1950 at the Bethany Lutheran Church. They dairy farmed west of Rice Lake and he also worked at the Buick Garage Spooner and Hayward selling Farm Machinery and cars early in his career. Later he worked as a furniture salesman for Boehmer’s store in Rice Lake for 25 years all the while dairy farming as well. Loran and Ruth had one of the top producing Holstein herds in Barron County.
Loran and Ruth enjoyed their retirement in Florida for many years. He was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church where he was a trustee, the Sons of Norway, Rice Lake Twirlers Square Dancing and Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club. He also enjoyed racing, playing dart ball, a 4H leader and the Cameron FFA.
Loran Barta is survived by his two sons, David (Diana) Barta of Sarona, WI and Wayne Barta (Delmy Benitez) of Rice Lake, WI; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Barta; a great-grandson; his parents, Edward and Julia Barta; a brother, Jack Barta; and a sister, Elaine Peterson.
A Private Family Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Jon Tillung - Funeral Director in Rice Lake, with Rev. Peter Muschinske officiating, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
A Public Visitation was held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals on Tuesday.
