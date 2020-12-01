Lois L. Widiker, age 82, of Cameron, WI died Saturday, November 28th, 2020. She was born January 23rd, 1938 to Ervin and Helen (Frolik) Wiesner at Rice Lake where she was raised and attended school. On January 9th, 1960 she was married to Edward Widiker at Grace Lutheran Church in Brill. Over the years Lois worked for Birchwood Manufacturing, cooked for various restaurants in the Cameron and Dallas area and provided in-home childcare for many families.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Widiker on September 30th, 1969; significant other, Ray Hanson; children, Sharon, Michelle and Wanda Widiker; grandson, Sean Cutsforth; and siblings, Ron Wiesner and Phyllis Klump. She is survived by her children, Dawn (Ernie) Simonson of Cameron, Linda (John) Hayes of Rice Lake, Lana (David) Hayes of Cameron, Vickie (Robert) Cutsforth of Blacksburg, VA, Craig (Barb) Widiker of Chetek, Brian (Julie) Widiker of Rice Lake, Rick (Michelle) Widiker of Cameron and Melissa Cuturia of Seymour, WI; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey (George) Shields and Judy (Bud) Hover all of Rice Lake; sister-in-law, Gayle Wiesner of Round Lake Beach, IL; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron with Rev. Ned Lenhart officiating and interment following at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
