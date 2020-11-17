Lois Ingram, 93, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away on Nov. 10th at her home at Brentwood Senior Living, Rice Lake, Wi.
Lois was born July 28, 1927 in Solon Springs, Wisconsin to Max and Jenny (Beck) Harter. Lois graduated from high school in Gordon, Wisconsin in 1945.
Lois met and was married to Don Ingram in 1956 who preceded her in death in 2006.
She is survived by her brother: Jim Harter of Superior, WI; daughters, Sandy Brown of Tucson, AZ, and Julie (Brown) Eichten of Rice Lake, WI. She was preceded in death by her brother, Max Harter Jr. of Grantsburg, WI.
Lois and Don lived a rich life all over the country with homesteads in Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, and Minnesota. She loved dancing, walking, reading, card playing and country music.
At Lois' request no formal funeral will be held. A family celebration will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online Condolences can be left at www.creamtionsociety-wi.com.
