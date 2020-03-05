Coronavirus’ moving target across the globe has reached Wisconsin, but there are no positive tests for the virus in this area.
“We have no cases of coronavirus in Barron County,” said Stacey Frolik, director of the county’s Health and Human Services department, on Tuesday.
Wisconsin’s one positive test is in Dane County, where a resident was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from Beijing. That resident has recovered from the illness and has been released from isolation.
Coronavirus has swept across China in the past month, and the fear of pandemic has been fueled by the rapid spread to other countries, including Italy, Iran and now the United States.
There are nine confirmed deaths in the U.S., all in Washington state, from COVIC-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Frolik said that Barron County Health and Human Services stays in close contact with the state health department for updates on coronavirus in what is termed a rapidly evolving situation.
A major update came early this week when the State Lab of Hygiene in Madison and the Milwaukee Health Department were authorized to administer coronavirus tests.
That means that local health care facilities will work with local and state health officials if they deem a COVID-19 test is needed.
“At this time, Marshfield Clinic Health System has not had a patient under investigation test positive for COVID-19,” said Tammy Simon, vice president of Marshfield clinics Institute for Quality, Innovation and Patient Safety.
“As a health system, we are not treating this lightly, and are prepared for potential COVID-19 patients,” continued Simon in a Tuesday news release.
There is no vaccine for coronavirus yet, and none is expected for at least several months. In the meantime, influenza continues its annual run.
“We have high flu activity in Barron County. It has not yet peaked,” said Frolik. “People can still get vaccinated. It could prevent them from getting ill next week or not as ill from the flu.”
Health officials say Wisconsin has been hard hit by flu strains A and B this season. A second child died from the flu last week in Wisconsin, and state health officials report more than 500 flu hospitalizations this week.
According to the Marshfield Clinic release, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that people who suspect they may have COVID-19 symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with widespread community spread of the disease should call their healthcare professional rather than go to the clinic.
Symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
To stay healthy, Marshfield Clinic officials remind people to wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when they are sick.
Local business affected
Cumberland-based Ardisam, which manufactures products for lawn and garden, and hunting and fishing, is being affected by coronavirus.
“It has impacted our business quite a bit, but not our local employees,” Mike Furseth, Ardisam CEO, told The Chronotype on Tuesday.
Furseth said that Ardisam regularly sends employees to its office in Shanghai, China, in its sourcing step to find competitvely-priced, quality supplies and materials.
When the coronavirus hit China in January, Ardisam caught a break in that it was the Chinese lunar new year holiday.
“We didn’t have anyone in China at that time because factories were shut down for a couple of weeks for the holiday,” said Furseth. “And now we have not had anyone travel there since.”
However, Ardisam has a sizeable staff of Chinese workers in Shanghai, and those workers have not been able to get to work because of travel restrictions due to coronavirus. In fact, factories in Shanghai were shut down completely until Feb. 8 in an holiday extension aimed at curbing coronavirus.
Nearly 3,000 people have died in China from the coronavirus disease.
“It’s been difficult on our staff over there. But no one there is sick. We have had not issues with Chinese employees,” said Furseth.
Because of the Chinese staff, Ardisam continues to function as a business in China despite the lack of American employees’ hands-on involvement at this time,” said Furseth.
However, Furseth expects delays in shipments of parts and materials to the Cumberland manufacturing plant, which will lead in delays in filling orders.
“If we don’t have that one part we need, we can’t make the product,” said Furseth.
