Lloyd “Bud” Mizer Jr.

Lloyd Mizer, age 91, of Barron, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
He was born Sept. 26, 1929, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Kellicut) Mizer. He was raised in Barron with his five younger siblings and attended school until the 8th grade. Lloyd worked at various farms throughout Barron County until he moved to Illinois in 1946.
He met the love of his life, Mary Jo Tortorice, at the neighborhood candy store in the heart of Chicago. They married on Nov. 12, 1949 and spent 70 wonderful years together.
Lloyd worked as a hammer operator at Hellstrom Steel Forging in Chicago, Ill., for 29 years. During these years, he served in the Army, Company A, 70th Engineers in Austria from 1953-1955.
After returning from Austria, Lloyd and Mary Jo bought their first home in Illinois to start their family. They had three children, Kathy, Mike, and Steve. In 1972, Lloyd purchased his first milk route in Wisconsin. He moved the family to Wisconsin in 1974, to begin farming and expand his bulk milk hauling business. After retiring, Lloyd worked at Parklawn Apartments for 13 years. He “officially” retired at the age of 88.
Lloyd was a jack of all trades. He was an excellent carpenter, even though he had no formal training. He was a real people person who would do anything for anyone. If he wasn’t working, he was a well-known supervisor and “Proud of it!” He enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing, watching Lloyd’s Boys softball team, and especially, being surrounded by family.
Surviving in addition to his wife; are children, Kathy Sevals of Cameron and Steve (Connie) Mizer of Barron; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Mizer of Barron; five grandchildren, Kelly, Anthony, Alicia, Moriah, and Marc; five great grandchildren Katy, Bella, Orlando, Ivan, and Averee; siblings Dick (Arlett) Mizer of Mora, MN., Maxine Solberg of Barron, Marlys (Ronnie) Vergin of Barnes, WI.; brother-in-law Bud Mayala of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike; son-in-law, Tom Sevals; siblings, Danny Mizer and Nan Mayala; and brother-in-law, Dale Solberg.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 23 at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Due to COVID-19, the family kindly asks that masks be worn and to practice social distancing.
A private funeral mass will be held for family only and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
