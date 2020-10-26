Linda Kolzow, 77 of Cumberland died Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Care and Rehab Cumberland. She was born February 10, 1943 at home in Rice Lake to Ervin and Florence (Gade) Gerland. She was baptized into faith on February 28, 1943 and was confirmed on June 9, 1957. Linda was raised in Rice Lake and moved to the Cumberland area. On June 1, 1963 she married Robert Kolzow who preceded her in death on December 4, 2011.
Linda was employed at Schultz Bros Dime Store from 1958-1961 & 1963-1964, Rice Lake Creamery 1961-1963, Tower House from 1968-1977 and the Cumberland School District from 1977-2008.
Linda loved God first and husband Robert second and her family was very important. She was always on the road somewhere to see her children or grandchildren. Linda loved music and sharing the gift with others. She also enjoyed playing cards, quilting, baking and her flower gardens.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Wendy) Kolzow of Cumberland and Jeffrey (Cynthia) Kolzow of Colby; two daughters, Karen (John) Dobrinski of Columbus, IN and Joan (Kyle) Klipstine of of Pulaski, WI; bonus child, Pastor John Miels; eight grandchildren, Blake, Kayla, Eric, Kortney, Collin, Bradley (Raisha), Zachary and Katerina; two sisters, Lorraine Barta of Rice Lake and Caroly (Dean) Dawson of Amery; one brother, Donald (Betsy) Gerland of Rice Lake; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Ervin and Florence Gerland; and sister, Phyllis Anderson and infant sister, Shirley.
Funeral services were held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Miels officiating. Burial was at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland. Pallbearers were John Garibaldi-Honorary, Bill Huehn, Jim Richie, Chad Owens, Bert Skinner, Scott Hagen.
The funeral can be accessed from Skinner Funeral Home website.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Care and Rehab Cumberland for your loving support to mom. Special thank you to Pastor John Miels.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.