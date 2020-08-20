Linda Gunderson, age 65, of Rice Lake, WI died Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 4, 1955 in Rice Lake to Lester and Alice (Mani) Gunderson. After she graduated from High School she worked her way up to becoming a supervisor at Wright Products, then worked at Rice Lake Weighing Systems, and became a Jenni-O turkey farmer. She enjoyed being with her dogs, making arts and crafts, she was a beautiful artist, was on the National Ski Patrol for Hardscrabble and was a collector of many things. Linda was her dads primary caregiver for many years.She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Robin Gunderson of Chippewa Falls, WI; two nieces, Amanda Loesch and Kathrine “Kit” Gunderson; a great nephew, Jeremiah Thomas Loesch; a goddaughter, Deena Anderson; aunt, Janet Mani of Rice Lake; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Alice Gunderson and a sister, Kathy Gunderson.A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
