TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MORRISON SHERBURNE
WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN LE SUEUR RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND,
EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH,
LE SUEUR, LITTLE FALLS, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
Join the Rice Lake Public Library and Rice Lake Parks and Recreation on Saturday, May 14, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the RCU Room of the library for a celebration of Migratory Bird Day. There will be a migratory bird themed story time and bird feeder craft for families to participate in. It will also be the kick-off to the Great Rice Lake Bird Search. Participants are challenged to find and identify 10 different birds around the parks and trails of Rice Lake. Once the birds are found, the provided bird book can be turned into the library or the Community Services building. A prize winner will be announced on Saturday, June 4. Open to all ages.
Book Club will be meeting on Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. to discuss “Florence Adler Swims Forever” by Rachel Beanland. Copies of the book are available to request through the MORE library catalog. Book Club meets in the RCU Room at the library once a month on the third Wednesday to share in a book discussion. Previous participation not required to join.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.