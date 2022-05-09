Join the Rice Lake Public Library and Rice Lake Parks and Recreation on Saturday, May 14, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the RCU Room of the library for a celebration of Migratory Bird Day. There will be a migratory bird themed story time and bird feeder craft for families to participate in. It will also be the kick-off to the Great Rice Lake Bird Search. Participants are challenged to find and identify 10 different birds around the parks and trails of Rice Lake. Once the birds are found, the provided bird book can be turned into the library or the Community Services building. A prize winner will be announced on Saturday, June 4. Open to all ages.

Book Club will be meeting on Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. to discuss “Florence Adler Swims Forever” by Rachel Beanland. Copies of the book are available to request through the MORE library catalog. Book Club meets in the RCU Room at the library once a month on the third Wednesday to share in a book discussion. Previous participation not required to join.

