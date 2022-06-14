The Magic of Isaiah is astonishing and will be on display at the library on Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. His show is filled with fun, laughter and a lot of surprises. This is a one-of-a-kind magical performance that everyone will enjoy.

A two-part Batik Art program is at the library on Monday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 21, at 1 p.m. both days. Participants will create an outdoor yard flag using a batik art technique with designs based on the artwork of the artist Anna Blatman.

