Teens in the area are invited to a virtual movie night watch party on Saturday at 4 p.m. Enjoy the classic adventure love story of Princess Buttercup and Westley while chatting with friends and munching on snacks provided by the library. Snack grab bags are available for pick-up this week. Just pop up to the youth services service desk and ask for a teen movie night bag. This event is for teens in grades 5-12. Email lindyliedl@rlpl.org to get the Zoom link.
The library will be closed on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. It will resume normal hours at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27.
"Around the Farm Table" host Inga Witscher will be a guest at the Rice Lake Public Library on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. for a cooking demonstration. Masks are required. A passionate dairy farmer, she owns and operates a small organic dairy farm near Osseo. When she’s not setting up pastures for their cows to graze, milking the 15 Jerseys, making cheese with her father, or indulging her passions for gardening and cooking, Witscher collaborates with her team to develop narratives for her television show.
