Rice Lake Public Library wants to remind everyone who lives in the 54868 or 54817 zip codes with children ages 0-5 that they can sign up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. This program is sponsored by the library, the Rice Lake Area School District and Lakeview Medical. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that sends books every month to a child from birth until they turn five, no matter the family’s financial background.
Family’s simply need to register their child and the first book will arrive in about eight weeks. The financial side of things is covered by the Friends of the Rice Lake Library, through generous donations from the community, so parents never have to worry about cost. The books are selected by Imagination Library staff, and are age appropriate and high quality books. To register a child, visit rlpl.org/services/imagination-library or stop by the library for a paper application. Monetary donations to the program can also be made online or sent to the Friends of the Library.
The Opposites Attract Book Club will meet again on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. This month's theme is Fiction vs. Non Fiction and attendees will be discussing "Unsheltered" by Barbara Kingsolver and/or "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard. Following CDC guidelines, and dependent on case rates in Barron County, those attending will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Staff are happy to have participants join virtually, and anyone interested in doing so can email kerriashlin@ricelakegov.org to get the meeting link.
