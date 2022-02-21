The city of Rice Lake Parks and Recreation and Rice Lake Public Library will be at the Moon Lake Park Sledding Hill on Saturday, March 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon for a morning of sledding and science fun. Attendees can enjoy the sledding hill and fire pit, then take a break from sledding by completing a snow volcano science experiment. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. The sledding party is dependent on snow melt; be watching the Parks and Recreation and library’s social media for updates.

Federal tax forms and instruction booklets are now available at the library. Library staff are able to print state forms and any other tax documents needed that can be reproduced. Certain forms are unable to be printed and must be gotten from a tax professional. State instruction booklets should be arriving at any time, call 715-234-4861 to inquire about availability.

Staff picks for the week are: "Ursulina" by Brian Freeman, "Sparring Partners" by John Grisham and "Northwind" by Gary Paulsen.

