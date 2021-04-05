Library offers books, puzzles available for freewill donation

Woody welcomes the public to the Rice Lake Public Library, where books and puzzles are available for a freewill donation as it temporarily suspends pricing.

 Photo submitted

The Friends of the Library book sale room is overflowing with titles for community members to take home and enjoy. Stop in any time the library is open to scope out the offerings in the book sale, which change weekly. The sale includes titles in all genres and age ranges. There are even movies and puzzles for patrons to enjoy. Currently prices have been suspended, but those taking books home can give a freewill donation. All donations go towards funding library programs.

Rice Lake Public Library is now open until 7 p.m. on Fridays, expanding its hours to better serve the community. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available. No toys or games, and no in-person programming is occurring at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library is still offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.

Anyone with children can request Grab & Go craft bags, which change each week with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies are provided. For adults and teens, check out the Take & Make bags or Book Club bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out the library website or search ‘Experience Kits’ on its catalog.

A variety of virtual programs are available through the library social media channels. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on the library website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments