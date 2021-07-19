Library offer Art Share Experience

Fans of origami are invited to check out a pre-recorded YouTube video from master origami artist Yasu Ishida being shared on Tuesday, July 27. Magician, origami artist and storyteller Yasu Ishida will demonstrate follow-along origami projects that everyone can complete at their own pace. Origami paper will be available for pickup at the Rice Lake Public Library the week prior, but is not required. Feel free to use your own paper at home. Ishida’s tutorial will be available for the duration of the day.
Take part in the Art Share Experience by borrowing one of three art tutorial kits. The themes are animals, birds, and mythical animals. Get drawing tips and then create your own artwork. Return the kit with your completed artwork to share with others who use the kits, and the library will also share your work on our social media.
Summer Reading for all ages is going strong and there is still time to register. Kids ages 0-12 will set a goal for how many books they want to read all summer long, collecting prizes at their halfway point and when they reach their goal. Teens and adults will be challenged to complete activities on a bingo card to be entered to win a grand prize at the end of summer. Up to six bingo cards can be completed by teen and adult participants. All programs will be available online at rlpl.beanstack.org, by downloading the Beanstack app, or by completing a paper version.
