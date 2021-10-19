Join Rice Lake Public Library staff and patrons on Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. at Mommsen’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard for a spooky-themed storytime and pumpkin painting party. Storytime will take place in the outside pavilion, so dress warm. If the weather is bad, the group will head inside to the second story of the barn. Pumpkins and all painting supplies will be provided, as well as a small snack. Come ready to get in the fall spirit. Questions about the program? Call 715-234-4861 or email claireparrish@ricelakegov.org.
Book Boxes are a fun, free box of titles and goodies that can be requested by patrons monthly. Library staff will include two handpicked books based on the requester’s preferences, and a personalized letter explaining the book choices and recommended read-a-like. Staff give a call or email within 48 hours to let the requester know their box is ready for pickup at the library. Fill out the review bookmarks in each book, and request another set the following month. Go to the library's website and fill out the age appropriate Google Form linked under the “Services” tab to get a Book Box.
Children through adults can enjoy the library’s Grab & Go craft bags, which will change each week, with simple activities geared towards kids, teens, and adults. Most supplies provided. Experience Kits are also available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out the library's website or search ‘Experience Kits’ in the catalog.
