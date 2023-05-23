The St. Croix-Chequamegon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Hudson congratulate Sydney Leschisin of Turtle Lake for being selected as the Cameron High School DAR Good Citizen for 2023. The daughter of Joe and Angie Leschisin, she was selected based on her outstanding history of academia, dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

