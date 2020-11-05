Leona Margaret Nelson, of Rice Lake, WI entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 93.
She was born on March 21, 1927 at home in Canton, WI to John and Lillian (Hurias) Livingston. She graduated from Cameron High School in 1944 and is the last of her classmates to pass away. Leona worked as a telephone operator for a few years in Chicago after graduating. She returned home and married Bernard E. Nelson on January 10, 1948 and together they raised 6 children.
Leona’s greatest joy was her family. Her unwavering faith guided her through life. She was a strong devoted Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Rice Lake. She was involved in her community - volunteered at her church, food pantry, and St. Vincent DePaul. Leona was very creative and enjoyed ceramics, sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed traveling, dancing, and spending time with neighbors and friends.
Leona is survived by her children, Sue (Gary) Schieffer of Rice Lake, Tom (Marilyn) Nelson of Colorado, Judy Nelson of Rice Lake, Mary Lou (Pete) Bowe of Hayward, and Christe (Terry) Verdegan of Cameron; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; a brother, Bud (Betty) Livingston. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard E. Nelson; infant daughter, Carol Rose; a daughter, Joan; three sisters, Charlotte Zelinski, Geraldine Hubbard and Shirley Boortz; and a brother, John Livingston.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals - Jon Tillung in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
The funeral service will be live streamed through St. Joseph Catholic Church Rice Lake.
